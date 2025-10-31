HSBC maintains its 'buy' recommendation on Amazon shares with a price target raised from $260 to $285 (cp: $246, +10.5%), updating its model after the tech giant's quarterly release, increasing its GAAP operating profit estimates by approximately 6% and 9% for 2026 and 2027.

Revenue and non-GAAP operating profit exceeded expectations in the third quarter, thanks to the re-acceleration of AWS growth and the resilience of e-commerce in North America, the broker highlights.

Amazon's Q4 guidance leaves upside potential for consensus expectations for revenue and operating profit, given a history of exceeding targets, it adds.