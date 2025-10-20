Jefferies confirms its 'Buy' recommendation on Amazon shares, with an unchanged price target of $265. The broker highlights an 'attractive valuation of 12.0x 2026 EBITDA', representing a discount of nearly 30% compared to its 10-year average.



Jefferies says that Amazon "remains behind in AI, but is actively working to close that gap." The broker highlights a 50% market share in the cloud and a platform supported by partnerships with Anthropic, Cohere, Meta, and Mistral, which position AWS as the most attractive base for developing and running AI applications.



The broker also notes that AWS' order book has accelerated over the last three quarters (+14%, +20%, +25%), opening "a clear path to growth above 20% as early as 2026," while maintaining operating margins above 30%.



Finally, the note highlights "a record cash position of $120bn" and expected operating cash flow of $138bn in 2025, giving Amazon "considerable strategic flexibility to strengthen its investments in AI and consider share buybacks."