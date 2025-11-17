Amazon has officially aligned itself with Microsoft in supporting the Gain AI Act, a bill aimed at further restricting exports of semiconductors, particularly those from Nvidia, to China. According to sources cited by the Wall Street Journal, Amazon's cloud division has informed several senators that it supports the proposal, which Microsoft has already publicly endorsed. The bill would require manufacturers to meet domestic US demand first before exporting to countries subject to restrictions, in exchange for priority access to chips for large US technology companies.
This support comes amid growing tensions between Washington and Beijing over critical technologies and strategic competition over artificial intelligence. Anthropic, a start-up backed by Amazon, also supports the bill. At this stage, neither Google (Alphabet) nor Meta have commented, and President Donald Trump has not spoken publicly about the measure.
Nvidia, which is directly targeted by the bill, has defended its practices, assuring that its exports do not compromise the supply of American companies and that it complies with the restrictions in force. The group believes that criticism directed at Congress could weaken the Trump administration's AI Action Plan and undermine the United States' position in the global AI race. The Gain AI Act could reshuffle the deck in terms of access to critical computing resources by reinforcing national priority in a context of strong global demand.
