Amazon laid off over 14,000 of its staff in October as part of the largest round of layoffs in its history. Nearly 40% of the 4,700 roles cut in Washington, New York, California and New Jersey were in engineering, according to locally filed WARN notices. The cuts touched many technical and creative sectors, including video games, advertising and the artificial intelligence research units. CEO Andy Jassy justifies the moves as a streamlining of an organization that was too rigid after the massive hiring tied to the pandemic.

The targeted roles mainly included mid-level software developers, product managers and seasoned executives. Management says AI is not the direct driver of the layoffs, while acknowledging that increasing automation will reduce staffing needs over time. Beth Galetti, head of HR, stresses the need for a "leaner" and more responsive organization. The challenge is to maintain innovation with smaller teams as the company launches Kiro, its own coding assistant, to stay competitive in the generative AI race.

The video gaming division has been particularly badly hit, with massive layoffs in the California studios of Irvine and San Diego. Amazon paused several AAA game projects, including an MMO based on The Lord of the Rings. Visual AI teams, responsible for Amazon Lens, were also slashed in Palo Alto. Despite a profitable advertising arm, the unit also faced cuts, notably in New York. In a context where AI is redefining in-demand skills, Amazon continues a brutal restructuring, which could extend into early 2026, mirroring the 113,000 cuts recorded this year in the US tech sector.