Amazon announces the launch of Amazon Pharmacy Kiosks, a new service that allows patients to pick up their prescriptions within minutes of their appointment. The first kiosks will be deployed in December 2025 in several One Medical offices in Greater Los Angeles, before gradually expanding to other locations.



This service aims to reduce the number of unfulfilled prescriptions in the US, estimated at nearly 1/3 each year, by simplifying access to medications. Patients will be able to order via the Amazon app and pick up their medications immediately on site.



Hannah McClellan, vice president of Amazon Pharmacy, points out that this initiative removes a key barrier to treatment by bringing the pharmacy closer to the point of care. Patients will also benefit from remote support from licensed pharmacists via video or phone.