Amazon has announced the departure of Rohit Prasad, head of general artificial intelligence (AGI), who will leave the company at the end of the year. A key figure in the development of Alexa and in-house foundation models, he was one of the architects of Amazon's AI efforts. His exit coincides with a major structural reorganization: the AGI group is now integrated into a broader division that includes chip design teams and quantum computing research.

The new entity will be led by Peter DeSantis, a 27-year Amazon veteran and until now senior vice president of cloud services. Reporting directly to CEO Andy Jassy, DeSantis is tasked with strengthening strategic alignment as Amazon says it has reached an 'inflection point' in its AI advances. The company is betting on its Nova models to compete with industry leaders such as OpenAI, Alphabet and Anthropic.

In parallel, Amazon has appointed Pieter Abbeel, a robotics specialist and cofounder of Covariant, to lead the frontier-model research team. The new setup aims to accelerate the development of integrated AI solutions by capitalizing on a unified organization and broad technological expertise.