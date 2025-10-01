On Tuesday,Amazon will hold its annual event dedicated to its connected products, where Panos Panay, head of the devices and services division, is set to unveil new versions of Echo speakers, Fire TVs, Ring doorbells, and Kindle e-readers. However, the focus is on Alexa+, the new generation of voice assistant enhanced by generative artificial intelligence, announced in February by Andy Jassy.

Initial feedback on Alexa+ has been mixed. While some testers praise its more fluid conversation and natural voice, others point to frequent errors and approximate responses, which are sometimes less reliable than previous versions for certain practical tasks such as the weather. Available only on recent Echo Show models, the service is limited to over one million testers and offered via a $19.99 per month subscription, although is free for Prime subscribers.

With over 600 million Alexa devices already sold, Amazon is seeking to modernize its ecosystem in the face of competition from ChatGPT, Gemini (Alphabet), and Meta devices. The group recently acquired Bee, a start-up specializing in wearable connected devices, and integrated its first generative AI features into its Ring products. After canceling its 2024 event, the e-commerce giant intends to make a splash this year by repositioning Alexa and its range of devices in the era of artificial intelligence.