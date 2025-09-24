On Tuesday,Amazon announced the closure of its 19 Fresh stores in the UK, ending its experiment in physical food distribution in this market. Five outlets will be converted into Whole Foods stores, the upmarket chain acquired in 2017. The group explains this choice by a reassessment of its priorities, judging growth prospects to be more promising in online delivery.

Launched in London in 2021, Fresh offered a more accessible range than Whole Foods, with a strong emphasis on technological innovation via the "Just Walk Out" system. But the concept never really caught on with British consumers. Amazon is also slowing down the expansion of its Fresh and Go stores in the United States, while maintaining its network of 500 Whole Foods supermarkets.

Despite this physical withdrawal, CEO Andy Jassy has confirmed Amazon's ambition in the food sector, while emphasizing the importance of the e-commerce model, which is considered more suited to changing consumer habits. This decision confirms the group's strategic focus on online delivery in a sector where competition remains particularly fierce.