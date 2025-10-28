Amazon is preparing to launch a major restructuring of its workforce, with the elimination of up to 30,000 management positions, or about 10% of its corporate functions, according to several sources close to the matter cited on Monday. This initiative, the largest since the 27,000 layoffs at the end of 2022, aims to streamline the group's spending after massive hiring over the pandemic. Amazon has approximately 350,000 employees in management positions out of a total of 1.55 million employees worldwide.

The reduction in staff is expected to affect several divisions, including human resources, devices and services and certain operational teams. Managers were informed and trained on Monday to oversee the process, ahead of individual notifications to be sent out on Tuesday morning. The group has not commented on this information, but this initiative is in line with the adjustments made over the past two years, which have already affected activities such as cloud computing, communications, and podcasting.

The announcement comes just days before the release of Q3 results, expected on Thursday. On the stockmarket, Amazon shares rose just over 1% on Monday, with investors welcoming the move as a sign of fiscal discipline amid slowing margins.