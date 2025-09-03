The story of Amazon is like that of a titan who started out selling books online and gradually built an empire combining commerce, technology, and innovation. Twenty-five years later, the company founded by Jeff Bezos has established itself as one of the most powerful and influential companies in the world, with two pillars that today account for most of its value: e-commerce and the cloud via Amazon Web Services (AWS). However, this giant is not standing still; it is reinventing itself, investing, refining its models, while facing headwinds.

Amazon.com is first and foremost a retail giant. Its online activities cover an almost infinite range of products: electronics and computer products, clothing, cultural products, home and garden equipment, cosmetics, and everyday consumer goods. Through its hybrid model, combining direct sales and a marketplace, the company has attracted millions of third-party sellers who use its platform as a commercial channel. These sellers now account for a significant share of revenue and contribute to the network effect that secures Amazon's dominance in online commerce.

In 2025, the breakdown of revenues clearly illustrates this shift: 52.7% comes from services (including the marketplace, advertising, and subscriptions) and 47.3% from product sales. The US represents nearly 70% of revenues, while Europe (led by Germany and the UK) and Japan form the second largest bloc.

However, e-commerce, long considered a low-margin business, is undergoing a transformation. Thanks to the integration of artificial intelligence, whether in the form of Rufus, the shopping assistant, or intelligent logistics systems, Amazon is improving the efficiency of its operations. In North America, its operating margin has risen from 2.4% in 2023 to 7.5% in Q2 2025. This spectacular growth proves that scale, combined with innovation, can make this giant profitable far beyond historical expectations.

AWS, the technological gem under pressure

AWS remains the group's profitability driver. With revenue of $30.9bn in Q2 2025, up 17.5% y-o-y, this division has an annual run rate exceeding $120bn. Its role is crucial: despite a relative slowdown compared to the higher growth rates of Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, AWS still accounts for 63% of Amazon's operating income. Its margins, well above those of retail (38.1% in Q3 2024 before falling to 32.9% in 2025), make it the cornerstone of the company's market valuation.

The current challenge is twofold. On the one hand, AWS must sustain growth in a market where artificial intelligence is becoming the key to success. Andy Jassy, CEO of the group,Nvi