Amazon Refocuses Its AI Strategy on a New Leading-Edge Model
Amazon is reshaping its artificial intelligence strategy by gradually scaling back development of several in-house models to concentrate its resources on a new leading-edge model, according to Business Insider. The group has reportedly begun sidelining several models in the Nova lineup, including Premier, Omni, Reel and Canvas. The new effort is being led by researcher Pieter Abbeel and is expected to be unveiled at the annual "re:Invent" conference later this year.
Amazon confirmed it is continually evolving its model portfolio based on customer needs, while saying it will continue support and investment in the Nova models currently available. The company also said it is investing in next-generation research on the most advanced models. The shift comes shortly after job cuts within its division focused on artificial general intelligence, as part of a strategy to prioritize projects deemed most important.
Unlike OpenAI, Anthropic or Google, Amazon has not managed to make its AI models a household name and has focused more on infrastructure for enterprise customers. The group is not abandoning the Nova brand, however, and its future model could be marketed under that name. Since 2023, Amazon's general AI activities have undergone several reorganizations, including being placed under the responsibility of Peter DeSantis and the departure of several top executives.
Amazon.com, Inc. is one of the world leaders in on-line distribution of products to the general public. The group also operates a marketplace activity, allowing individuals and distribution companies to conduct their purchase and selling transactions for goods and services. The activity is organized around three families of products and services:
- electronic and computer products: toys, cameras, computers, laptops and peripherals, TVs, stereo systems, readers, wireless communication products, etc. Amazon.com also offers kitchen and garden equipment, clothing, beauty products, etc.;
- cultural products: books, musical products, video games and DVDs;
- other: primarily Internet interface and application development services.
Net sales break down by source of income between sales of services (58.7%) and sales of products (41.3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (68.3%), Germany (6.4%), United Kingdom (6%), Japan (4.3%) and others (15%).
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