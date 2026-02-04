Amazon said on Wednesday that it is expanding its enhanced voice assistant, Alexa+, to all US users, nearly a year after launching it in early access. Previously limited to select customers via a waitlist or on newer compatible devices, the generative AI-powered service is now available to everyone, marking a major overhaul of the voice experience Amazon has offered for over a decade.



Introduced in 2025, Alexa+ offers advanced features, such as handling multiple requests and proactively carrying out tasks, such as booking a service or ordering a ride. Priced at $19.99 a month, the service is free for Prime subscribers and offers a trial version via a web and mobile interface. The move aims to reposition Alexa in a competitive landscape that is now dominated by AI assistants such as ChatGPT, Gemini or Claude.



With this rollout, Amazon is also adapting Alexa+'s interface to contemporary habits, emphasizing access via browser and mobile rather than only through Echo devices. The company is seeking to reinvigorate its presence in a rapidly changing voice-assistant market, where generative AI is redefining interaction standards.