Amazon has secured a $17.5bn credit facility from a banking consortium including Citibank, BofA Securities, JPMorgan Chase, HSBC and Wells Fargo. According to a filing dated June 8, these funds are earmarked for general corporate purposes as the company ramps up investment in the infrastructure required for artificial intelligence development.
This move comes amid a sharp rise in capex across the technology sector. Amazon, alongside Alphabet, Meta, and other major players, is investing heavily in data centers, specialized chips, and AI-focused computing power. Aggregate spending by leading tech firms is now projected to exceed $700bn this year, reflecting intensifying competition in the field.
The financing is structured as a "delayed draw term loan facility," a mechanism allowing Amazon to draw down funds incrementally based on its requirements. Simultaneously, the group is bolstering its financial flexibility through other operations, notably a Canadian bond issuance of up to C$14bn (C. $10bn). This strategy underscores the growing capital needs of tech giants as demand for computing capacity continues to outstrip available supply.
Amazon.com, Inc. is one of the world leaders in on-line distribution of products to the general public. The group also operates a marketplace activity, allowing individuals and distribution companies to conduct their purchase and selling transactions for goods and services. The activity is organized around three families of products and services:
- electronic and computer products: toys, cameras, computers, laptops and peripherals, TVs, stereo systems, readers, wireless communication products, etc. Amazon.com also offers kitchen and garden equipment, clothing, beauty products, etc.;
- cultural products: books, musical products, video games and DVDs;
- other: primarily Internet interface and application development services.
Net sales break down by source of income between sales of services (58.7%) and sales of products (41.3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (68.3%), Germany (6.4%), United Kingdom (6%), Japan (4.3%) and others (15%).
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