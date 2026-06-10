This move comes amid a sharp rise in capex across the technology sector. Amazon, alongside Alphabet, Meta, and other major players, is investing heavily in data centers, specialized chips, and AI-focused computing power. Aggregate spending by leading tech firms is now projected to exceed $700bn this year, reflecting intensifying competition in the field.

The financing is structured as a "delayed draw term loan facility," a mechanism allowing Amazon to draw down funds incrementally based on its requirements. Simultaneously, the group is bolstering its financial flexibility through other operations, notably a Canadian bond issuance of up to C$14bn (C. $10bn). This strategy underscores the growing capital needs of tech giants as demand for computing capacity continues to outstrip available supply.