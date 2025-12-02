On Tuesday Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced the integration of Nvidia's NVLink Fusion technology into its upcoming AI chip Trainium4, on the occasion of its annual conference re:Invent in Las Vegas. This ultrafast connectivity system will optimize interconnection between processors, enabling the training of very large-scale AI models. This strategic partnership marks an important milestone for AWS in its race for performance against dominant players like Nvidia.

AWS also unveiled a new generation of AI servers equipped with 144 Trainium3 chips, which would offer more than quadruple the computing power of the previous generation, while reducing energy consumption by 40%, according to vice president Dave Brown. These improvements aim to provide a competitive Nvidia alternative in terms of price/performance, while meeting the growing demand for computing power for AI models.

The group will also offer its clients bespoke infrastructures called AI Factories, installed directly in their data centers. By closely partnering with Nvidia, AWS aims to become a central player in the global AI ecosystem. This collaboration is part of a broader Nvidia strategy to promote NVLink to major chip designers, including Intel and Qualcomm. Amazon also plans to unveil a new version of its proprietary Nova model by the end of the week, reinforcing its commitment to developing in-house generative AI.