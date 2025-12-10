Amazon unveiled a plan to invest over $35bn in India by 2030 on Wednesday, aiming to strengthen its artificial intelligence capabilities and expand its export business. This new commitment confirms India's strategic place in the plans of global technology companies, which are betting on its digital potential and rapid economic growth.

Present in India for 15 years, Amazon has already injected $40bn there, including $26bn announced two years ago. With this new funding, the company seeks to capitalize on the rapid expansion of the connected population and on the opportunities offered by the digitization of the economy. The group also plans to create an additional one million jobs by the end of the decade.

This announcement comes amid intensified competition: Microsoft said this week it would invest $17.5bn in India, while Alphabet announced a $15bn, 5-year plan to develop its AI-focused data centers. Together, these investments confirm India's growing role as a global hub for cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge technologies and artificial intelligence.