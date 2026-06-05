This strategy is part of a vast modernization program backed by a €10bn investment in European logistics operations. Concurrently, Amazon is continuing to streamline its administrative workforce to reallocate capital toward artificial intelligence projects. Following several rounds of job cuts, CEO Andy Jassy acknowledged that AI would reduce certain staffing requirements while creating new roles necessitating different skill sets.

Amazon maintains, however, that robotization does not necessarily lead to a decline in employment. According to executives, investments in robotics have generated new technical professions and increased recruitment needs within warehouses. This perspective remains contested by some experts, who argue that the rapid advancement of AI and robotics could displace a growing share of human labor in the long term. In response to the skills shortage, Amazon is simultaneously strengthening its training and apprenticeship programs, particularly in the UK.