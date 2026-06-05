Amazon unveils conversational robot and accelerates warehouse automation

Amazon has revealed a new iteration of its Proteus warehouse robot, now capable of understanding instructions delivered in natural language. Unveiled at the "Delivering the Future" event in London, this evolution allows employees to interact with the machine without specific technical commands. Already operational in 25 US fulfillment centers, Proteus is slated for a phased European rollout starting in 2027. The group also showcased Vulcan, a robot equipped with a sense of touch, alongside the STARK automated handling system.

This strategy is part of a vast modernization program backed by a €10bn investment in European logistics operations. Concurrently, Amazon is continuing to streamline its administrative workforce to reallocate capital toward artificial intelligence projects. Following several rounds of job cuts, CEO Andy Jassy acknowledged that AI would reduce certain staffing requirements while creating new roles necessitating different skill sets.



Amazon maintains, however, that robotization does not necessarily lead to a decline in employment. According to executives, investments in robotics have generated new technical professions and increased recruitment needs within warehouses. This perspective remains contested by some experts, who argue that the rapid advancement of AI and robotics could displace a growing share of human labor in the long term. In response to the skills shortage, Amazon is simultaneously strengthening its training and apprenticeship programs, particularly in the UK.