Ambea AB delivered a decent Q1 25 performance, showcasing solid growth across all its business segments. The results were driven by increased net sales and strategic expansion efforts, particularly in the elderly care and personal assistance sectors. The company also continued to surpass analysts' revenue estimates, highlighting its consistent operational excellence and market leadership.

Published on 08/07/2025 at 05:26 am EDT - Modified on 08/07/2025 at 06:25 am EDT

In Norway, it provides support and residential care for disabilities and psychiatry through Heimta and Vitale. Major shareholders are ACTR Holding AB and Actor General Partner SARL Sweden SCA. Subsidiaries include Malrettet Intervensjon AS, Elevhalsan, Stod och Resurs AB, and Tiltaksgruppa Fokus. The company has around 38,000 employees.

Ambea operates through five key segments: Vardaga, which provides facilities and support services for children, young people, and adults with disabilities or psychosocial challenges, contributing 35% of FY 24 revenue; Nytida, specializing in elderly care through nursing homes, short-term residentials, home care, and day services, accounting for 30% of revenue; Stendi, offering care and personal assistance primarily in Norway for children, young people, and adults, making up 23% of revenue; Altiden, operating in Denmark and focusing on elderly care and disability services, representing 9% of revenue; and Klara, providing staffing and recruitment services, contributing 3% of revenue.

Geographically, Ambea's operations are distributed across Sweden (67%), Norway (24%), and Denmark (9%).

Strong Q1 25 performance across all segments

Ambea released its Q1 25 results, posting a 4.6% y/y increase in revenue, which reached SEK3.6bn, primarily driven by increased net sales across all its segments, with key contributing segments included Vardaga and Stendi. EBITDA experienced a 9.9% y/y increase to SEK332m, with margins expanding by 44bp to 9.2%. Net profit rose by 4.5% y/y to SEK116m in Q1 25. Moreover, the company has surpassed analysts' quarterly revenue estimates for six consecutive quarters.

Expansion in Stockholm

Ambea AB, through its subsidiary, has signed a letter of intent with John Mattson to develop a new care and nursing home in Bromma. The facility will provide at least 80 places for residents and is a strategic step for Ambea as a leading care provider to expand its presence in Stockholm’s care home market. This partnership aligns with Ambea’s business model of collaborating with property companies to address the growing demand for elderly care due to a rising aging population.

Steady long-term performance

Ambea posted a revenue CAGR of 7.7% over FY 21-24, reaching SEK14.3bn, driven by driven primarily by the opening of new care units, strong underlying demand for care services across its Nordic platform, and strategic expansion activities. EBITDA increased at a CAGR of 16% to SEK1.4bn in FY 24, with margins expanding by 199bp of 10%. Net income outpaced revenue at a CAGR of 37.8% to SEK620m in FY 24.

FCF witnessed robust growth over the last three years, reaching SEK2.2bn in FY 24 from SEK1.4bn in FY 21. However, total debt also rose from SEK9.9bn to SEK11.1bn. Moreover, the ROE improved from 5.4% in FY 21 to 12.5x in FY 24.

In comparison, Medicover AB, a local peer, reported a revenue CAGR of 14.9% to SEK24bn in FY 24. EBITDA dropped at a CAGR of 8.1% to SEK2bn in FY 24. Net income also decreased at a CAGR of 45.3% to SEK191.4m in FY 24.

Consistent dividend yield

Over the past year, the company's stock has delivered robust returns of approximately 55.7%. In comparison, Medicover’s stock has delivered 48.1% returns over the same period. In addition, the company paid an annual dividend of SEK2.2 in FY 24, resulting in a dividend yield of 2.3%. Moreover, analysts expect an average dividend yield of 2.3% over the next three years.

Ambea is currently trading at a P/E of 14.9x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of SEK7.9, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 11.7x, but significantly lower than that of Medicover’s P/E of 48.4x. Likewise, in terms of EV/EBITDA, the company is currently trading at 7.8x, based on the estimated EBITDA of SEK2.9bn in FY 25, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 7.1x but lower than Medicover (16.9x).

Ambea is liked by 3 analysts who cover the stock, with all having ‘Buy’ ratings, with an average target price of SEK131.7, implying 11.6% upside potential from its current price.

Looking ahead, analysts anticipate revenue CAGR of 6.9% over FY 24-27, reaching SEK17.3bn in FY 27. In addition, analysts expect EBITDA CAGR of 7.1% to SEK3.2bn, with a margin of 18.7% in FY 27. Net income is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 11.9% to SEK870m. Likewise, analysts estimate an EBITDA CAGR of 20.3% and a net profit CAGR of 97.9% for Medicover.

Overall, the company’s consistent performance and strategic expansion efforts position it as a strong player in the care provider sector. With a steady long-term performance, robust dividend yield, and favorable analyst ratings, Ambea is well-poised for continued success. Its strategic partnerships and focus on addressing the growing demand for elderly care further reinforce its potential for future growth.

However, the company faces several risks, including high financial leverage, regulatory challenges, and sector-specific issues. Regulatory changes in the Nordic care services sector could impact revenues and profitability. Operational risks include attracting and retaining qualified staff, while market risks involve adverse demographic changes, increased competition, and loss of key contracts.