On Tuesday evening, AMD presented ambitious growth targets for 2030, banking on the growth of its data center and artificial intelligence-related technologies businesses. At its CMD, the group announced that it is targeting average annual revenue growth of 35% over the next three to five years, with EPS growth of over $20, and an operating margin of more than 35%. The announcement was applauded by the markets, with the stock jumping over 6% in pre-market trading on Wednesday morning.

The data center segment is at central to this strategy, with expected average annual growth of more than 60% and AI-related revenues up more than 80%. AMD anticipates an increasing adoption of its AMD Instinct products in this area and estimates that the addressable data center market will grow from $200bn to $1 trillion by 2030. The client, gaming, and embedded segments are expected to grow by more than 10% per year. AMD also aims to achieve a market share of over 50% in server processors with its EPYC chips and more than 40% in client processors through the expansion of the Ryzen range.

The company is also targeting a market share of over 70% in adaptive computing, while strengthening its embedded business. While analysts welcome the clarity of the strategic vision, some, such as Matt Bryson of Wedbush Securities, point out that the expected rapid pace leaves little room for error. However, the investment bank has confirmed its "outperform" recommendation on the AMD stock, with a 12-month target price of $290.