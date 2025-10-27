Advanced Micro Devices shares jumped more than 6% on Friday after a report revealed that IBM would use AMD's FPGA chips to run quantum computing algorithms. According to Reuters, a study to be published next week will show that IBM is able to run a quantum error correction algorithm using AMD's programmable circuits, a technical breakthrough that could accelerate the convergence between classical and quantum computing. IBM shares gained 7%, marking their best session since January.

Neither AMD nor IBM has confirmed the information, but the companies announced a strategic partnership in August to develop solutions combining their respective technologies. IBM plans to launch a quantum computer by 2029. This announcement is reviving investor interest in the sector, as competition intensifies among the digital giants. Alphabet, Microsoft, and Amazon are investing heavily to be the first to develop a truly operational system, with each recently unveiling new prototypes.

The enthusiasm spread to the entire quantum-related stock market segment: D-Wave Quantum, Rigetti Computing, and IonQ also rose on Friday. This movement comes amid renewed media attention on the sector, just days after the Trump administration denied considering acquiring stakes in quantum computing companies.