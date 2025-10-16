AMD shares were approaching their historic highs set last week, with the processor manufacturer benefiting from increased confidence among HSBC analysts, fueled by the recent signing of a huge contract with OpenAI.



The agreement, which covers the deployment of six gigawatts of graphics processing units (GPUs) over the next five years, also provides for the owner of ChatGPT to obtain a stake of around 10% in AMD's capital through warrants that will be gradually released over five years, the broker noted.



In a note, HSBC points out that AMD's share price has soared 32% since the announcement of the agreement, which has provided a clear vision of the revenue potential that the company could generate in AI through 2030.



According to its calculations, the revenue generated by the agreement with OpenAI could reach $80 billion, more than ten times what AMD is expected to earn with its AI-dedicated GPUs this year ($7.3 billion).



The analyst has therefore raised his revenue forecast for AMD to $37.5bn by 2027, almost double the $19bn previously.



HSBC is also raising its target price from $185 to $310, representing upside potential of 42%, which could increase further if component prices rise or new AI orders are received.



The stock closed up over 9% after exceeding $238, its highest level since last week's $240, well ahead of the Nasdaq (+0.7%).