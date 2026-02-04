Semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) reported Q4 results that topped analysts' expectations, with revenue of $10.27bn. Driven by a 34% y-o-y increase, the company's net profit surged to $1.51bn, over triple the $482m a year ago. Despite the strong performance and upbeat guidance for the coming quarter, the stock nevertheless fell by about 6% in after-hours trading.
The momentum was largely supported by the data-center segment, where sales rose 39% to $5.4bn. AMD is benefiting from growing adoption of its artificial intelligence-focused graphics processors by major customers such as OpenAI and Oracle. The company aims to bolster its position in a market that is currently dominated by Nvidia, with the future launch of its Helios system, while continuing to gain market share against Intel in the laptop PC sector.
AMD is also navigating a complex geopolitical backdrop tied to export restrictions to China. The company said it generated $390m in revenue in the Chinese market from its Instinct MI308 chips over the past quarter. While the client and gaming segments showed robust health with a 37% increase, the embedded systems division posted a more modest 3% rise, helping to steady the group's overall revenue mix.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. is gespecialiseerd in het ontwerp, de vervaardiging en de verkoop van halfgeleiders en microprocessors. Het concern biedt processors, chips, kaarten, verbindingsproducten, adapters, enz., met name bestemd voor computers, servers, werkstations, telefoons en spelletjesconsoles.
De geografische verdeling van de omzet is als volgt: Verenigde Staten (33,7%), China (24,2%), Singapore (14%), Taiwan (12,8%), Japan (6,9%), Europa (6,3%) en andere (2,1%).
