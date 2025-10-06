AMD and OpenAI announce a 6 gigawatt agreement to power OpenAI's next-generation AI infrastructure across multiple generations of AMD Instinct GPUs. The first deployment of AMD Instinct MI450 GPUs for 1 gigawatt is expected to begin in H2 2026. NB: pmt +35.4%.



AMD's strong leadership in high-performance computing systems and OpenAI's pioneering research and advances in generative AI place both companies at the forefront of this important and pivotal period for AI, they say.



As part of the agreement, to further align their strategic interests, AMD has issued to OpenAI a warrant for up to 160 million AMD common shares, structured to be acquired as specific milestones are achieved.



The first tranche is acquired with the initial deployment of 1 gigawatt, and additional tranches are acquired as purchases reach 6 gigawatts, both tech companies add.



The acquisition is also contingent upon AMD achieving certain share price targets and OpenAI completing the technical and commercial milestones necessary to enable AMD's large-scale deployments.