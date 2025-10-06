AMD and OpenAI announce a 6 gigawatt agreement to power OpenAI's next-generation AI infrastructure across multiple generations of AMD Instinct GPUs. The first deployment of AMD Instinct MI450 GPUs for 1 gigawatt is expected to begin in H2 2026. NB: pmt +35.4%.
AMD's strong leadership in high-performance computing systems and OpenAI's pioneering research and advances in generative AI place both companies at the forefront of this important and pivotal period for AI, they say.
As part of the agreement, to further align their strategic interests, AMD has issued to OpenAI a warrant for up to 160 million AMD common shares, structured to be acquired as specific milestones are achieved.
The first tranche is acquired with the initial deployment of 1 gigawatt, and additional tranches are acquired as purchases reach 6 gigawatts, both tech companies add.
The acquisition is also contingent upon AMD achieving certain share price targets and OpenAI completing the technical and commercial milestones necessary to enable AMD's large-scale deployments.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. is gespecialiseerd in het ontwerp, de vervaardiging en de verkoop van halfgeleiders en microprocessors. Het concern biedt processors, chips, kaarten, verbindingsproducten, adapters, enz., met name bestemd voor computers, servers, werkstations, telefoons en spelletjesconsoles.
De geografische verdeling van de omzet is als volgt: Verenigde Staten (33,7%), China (24,2%), Singapore (14%), Taiwan (12,8%), Japan (6,9%), Europa (6,3%) en andere (2,1%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.