Jefferies has upgraded AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) shares from 'hold' to 'buy' with a target price significantly raised from $170 to $300, following the announcement of a strategic partnership between the chip manufacturer and OpenAI.



Analysts say that they raised their estimates last week, but at that time couldn't factor in the rise of AI. That has clearly changed with OpenAI's plans to purchase 6 GW ($80bn-$100bn) of AMD equipment, the broker explains.



AMD still has some hurdles to overcome, but this partnership is a strong validation of its roadmap for artificial intelligence and the level of demand for AI in general, it continues.





