With Helios, its first rack-scale artificial intelligence system, AMD takes a strategic step in the AI infrastructure market. Microsoft is one of the first customers for the platform, which is due to ship by the year-end and aims to compete head-on with Nvidia's most advanced systems. Following this announcement, AMD shares rose more than 4% as the markets opened.

Helios is AMD's most ambitious offering yet for data centers dedicated to artificial intelligence. Microsoft will deploy the infrastructure in Azure to run inference for its AI models and will also incorporate AMD's new "Venice" processors into its services. The platform, which brings together graphics processors, central processors, networking gear and internally developed software, already has Meta, OpenAI, Oracle, Tata Consultancy Services and several other major industry players as clients.



AMD says Helios lowers the total cost of ownership while improving performance for artificial intelligence workloads. The company says that 8 out of the 10 leading AI-focused firms already use its Instinct accelerators, even as Nvidia retains more than 95% of the data-center graphics processor market thanks to the strength of its CUDA software ecosystem. Several analysts say Helios could nonetheless allow AMD to gain market share quickly if early deployments deliver on its promises.



The new platform fits into AMD's turnaround under CEO Lisa Su, following years of investment and strategic acquisitions, including Xilinx, Pensando and ZT Systems. Data centers are now the company's primary growth engine, and as from 2027, AMD expects to generate tens of billions of dollars in annual AI revenue, largely driven by Helios. However, analysts warn that commercial success will depend both on the quality of the technology and AMD's ability to close the software gap with Nvidia.