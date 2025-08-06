Wedbush reaffirms its 'outperform' rating on AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) with a price target raised from $170 to $190, following the semiconductor manufacturer's quarterly results.

AMD exceeded revenue expectations, the broker said, which also pointed to a better-than-expected outlook for Q3, and raised its estimates for 2026.



Wedbush applies a P/E of about 33x its 2026 EPS estimate to its target, a multiple close to the peak it used to value AMD (during periods of strong growth).



That said, we also believe that our model necessarily underestimates likely GPU revenues in China, given AMD's caution in addressing potential future revenues from this market, it adds.