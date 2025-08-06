After a surge of optimism sparked by the announcement of its new range of rack-mountable solutions, AMD is struggling to capitalize on this momentum as it unveils its Q2 2025 results.

As William Beavington, an analyst at Jefferies, recently pointed out, AMD is riding a bullish rally, with its share price up over 130% since its low point, a pace that will be difficult to maintain. There has been an immediate punishment: a 4% drop in its share price upon publication. The reason for this is a gross margin of 43%, still far from the 54% promised by management. This delay is weighing directly on profits, with EPS of 48 cents, while the market was expecting at least 49 cents.

Another point of tension is that AMD has still not resumed deliveries of its MI308x chips to China. US restrictions on GPU exports to Beijing have certainly been eased, but judging by AMD's forecasts, official authorization seems to be a long time coming. Although the chip designer appears to be competitive again in terms of technology, it will need to raise its margins and secure new major customers to catch up with its rival, Nvidia.