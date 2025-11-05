AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) reports adjusted EPS up 30% to $1.20 for Q3 2025, significantly exceeding analysts' average estimate, with adjusted gross margin stable at 54%.



The chipmaker's revenue grew 36% to $9.25bn, with growth in the client and gaming (+73%) and data center (+22%) segments more than offsetting a decline in the embedded segment (-8%).



"We delivered an exceptional quarter, with record revenue and profitability reflecting broad demand for our high-performance EPYC and Ryzen processors and Instinct AI accelerators," said CEO Lisa Su.



"Our continued investments in AI and high-performance computing are driving significant growth and positioning AMD to deliver long-term value," said CFO Jean Hu.



For the last three months of 2025, AMD forecasts revenue of approximately $9.6bn, plus or minus $300m (implicating 25% y-o-y growth), and a non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 54.5%.