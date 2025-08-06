AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) has reported Q2 2025 adjusted EPS that is down 30% to $0.48, slightly above the consensus, with an adjusted gross margin down 10 points to 43%.



However, the chipmaker's revenue rose 32% to $7.68bn, notably driven by its client and gaming segments (+69%) and, to a lesser extent, its data center segment (+14%).



We are seeing strong demand across our entire portfolio of computing and AI products and are well positioned to deliver significant growth in the second half of the year, said CEO Lisa Su.



For Q3 2025, AMD expects revenue of approximately $8.7bn, plus or minus $300m (representing y-o-y growth of 28%), and a non-GAAP gross margin of about 54%.