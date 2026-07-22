AMD reportedly struck a major deal with Anthropic, the WSJ says
Semiconductor and microprocessor maker AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) has reportedly reached a major agreement with Anthropic, the company behind the Claude artificial intelligence system, according to a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report.
The report says the deal would cover AMD supplying AI servers worth several tens of $bn, representing capacity of up to 2 gigawatts of next-generation chips, branded Instinct MI450, to be delivered starting in the first half of 2027.
Also according to the New York-based business daily, the partnership would bolster AMD's competitive position against the AI chip industry leader, Nvidia, while giving Anthropic much-needed computing power.
The WSJ adds that the supply agreement would be accompanied by an investment of up to $5bn by AMD in Anthropic, its first investment in the AI specialist, as certain deployment milestones are reached.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of semiconductors and microprocessors. The group sells processors, chips, cards, connection products, adapters, etc. intended primarily for computers, servers, workstations, telephones, and game consoles.
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