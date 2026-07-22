AMD reportedly struck a major deal with Anthropic, the WSJ says

Semiconductor and microprocessor maker AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) has reportedly reached a major agreement with Anthropic, the company behind the Claude artificial intelligence system, according to a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report.

The report says the deal would cover AMD supplying AI servers worth several tens of $bn, representing capacity of up to 2 gigawatts of next-generation chips, branded Instinct MI450, to be delivered starting in the first half of 2027.



Also according to the New York-based business daily, the partnership would bolster AMD's competitive position against the AI chip industry leader, Nvidia, while giving Anthropic much-needed computing power.



The WSJ adds that the supply agreement would be accompanied by an investment of up to $5bn by AMD in Anthropic, its first investment in the AI specialist, as certain deployment milestones are reached.