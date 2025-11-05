Despite solid Q3 results, AMD released forecasts on Tuesday that were considered mixed by some investors, dampening the enthusiasm generated this year by the prospects for artificial intelligence. The group anticipates revenues of approximately $9.6bn for Q4, which is above the average analyst forecast ($9.2bn) but below the most optimistic expectations of up to $9.9bn. The stock lost about 2% in after-hours trading, after doubling since January.

Investors had largely bet on AMD following major deals with OpenAI and Oracle, which plan to use its chips for their artificial intelligence infrastructures. The market had hoped for an immediate acceleration in revenues, but the group's projections indicate a more gradual pace of growth. AMD posted Q3 revenues of $9.2bn (+36% y-o-y), exceeding the average estimate of $8.7bn.

Sales of chips for data centers rose 22% to $4.3bn, while sales related to personal computers jumped 73% to $4bn, well above forecasts ($2.6bn). While fundamentals remain solid, cautious comments about the immediate future of AI activity are dampening market expectations after a year marked by strong stock valuation.