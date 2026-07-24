AMD slips despite upbeat comments from Jefferies

AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) is down 2.8% at $525 in early trading on Wall Street, despite upbeat comments from Jefferies, which reiterates its 'buy' rating and raises its price target on the stock to $640 from $515.

'Advances in AI have strengthened AMD's undisputed leadership position in the server market, while the AI story has taken shape with two new blue-chip customers and a roadmap that could potentially put AMD ahead of Nvidia,' it highlights.



According to the US investment bank, AMD's Helios solution will enter its ramp-up phase in September, with AI-related revenue likely well above its estimate of $26bn for calendar year 2027.



Jefferies adds that it could reach between $80bn and $90bn in 2028, versus a previous estimate of $36bn, thanks to multi-gigawatt deployments at the four largest customers.



'Anthropic and OpenAI have both pointed to a rapid ramp-up of Helios, and the newly introduced ROCm software platform for AI should make this process even easier,' Jefferies continues.



The US firm also highlights Venice, which is set to ramp up later this year and allow AMD to widen its lead over rivals in CPUs, namely Intel and ARM.