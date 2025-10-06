AMD's stock jumped 25% on Monday morning following the announcement of a major agreement with OpenAI, which includes a potential 10% stake in the chipmaker. The startup led by Sam Altman will deploy up to 6 gigawatts of AMD Instinct GPUs across multiple generations of hardware, including 1 gigawatt by 2026. The deal, one of the largest ever in the AI sector, marks a key step in OpenAI's diversification strategy in the face of Nvidia's dominance.

To finalize the agreement, AMD issued OpenAI a warrant for 160 million common shares, exercisable in several tranches as the project progresses. If all warrants are exercised, OpenAI will hold approximately 10% of AMD's capital. Sam Altman praised the group's technological leadership, while Lisa Su, CEO of AMD, described a "win-win" partnership supporting unprecedented industrial expansion in AI.

This collaboration is part of OpenAI's massive investment plan, estimated at nearly $1 trillion, which already includes a 10-gigawatt contract with Nvidia. The partnership illustrates the high degree of interdependence in the sector, where a small circle of players—OpenAI, AMD, Nvidia, Oracle and Broadcom—concentrate capital, production, and infrastructure. While this circularity strengthens the power of the ecosystem, it also increases systemic risks. For AMD, the agreement represents a strategic breakthrough and a major validation of its Instinct range, as the company aims to establish a lasting presence in the AI accelerator market.