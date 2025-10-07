The craze for semiconductors designed to feed the AI monster continues to drive stock indices at breakneck speed. Except in France, where political discord has resumed with a vengeance. The day will be dominated by speeches from central bankers, while the macro calendar is looking rather thin and companies are sharpening their weapons ahead of the return of quarterly results starting next week.

A few days ago, I wrote about the clique that is forming in the artificial intelligence ecosystem among all the American technology players. Since then, this trend has accelerated further. AMD soared 23% yesterday after announcing the signing of a supply agreement with OpenAI. Announcements are being made in the billions of dollars for trivial matters, tens of billions for serious matters, and hundreds of billions of dollars for projects involving the US government. American companies can forge ahead because they have the blessing of the White House. Yes, you could say they have carte blanche, no pun intended.

Meanwhile, in France, the resignation of Sébastien Lecornu, France's short-lived prime minister (26 days), sent the Paris stockmarket index tumbling on Monday. France is currently experiencing a major political crisis, characterized by chronic governmental instability, a fragmented parliament, and growing social unrest. After the 2024 legislative elections, no clear majority emerged in the National Assembly, forcing President Emmanuel Macron to form either coalition or minority governments. One of the most recent governments, led by François Bayrou, was brought down in September 2025 by a large vote of no confidence, mainly due to the unpopularity of his proposed austerity measures. His successor, Sébastien Lecornu, was appointed in a highly unstable context without a guaranteed parliamentary majority. His decision to appoint numerous members from Macron's political party provoked dissatisfaction among other parties and ultimately forced him to resign.

But let's return to America, which is building something huge that has already begun to wash over us. It's a tidal wave that is sweeping away everything in its path, especially investors who are willing to sell their grandmother to buy chip manufacturers. I wonder about the use and destination of these flows. When Nvidia puts £100 billion on the table to finance OpenAI, it's partly so that OpenAI will buy Nvidia chips. When AMD also commits to supplying OpenAI and OpenAI says it wants to take a 10% stake in AMD, the flows are not in the same direction, but it still works in a more or less closed loop. At this stage, Nvidia and AMD are making money, but OpenAI is burning through it by the truckload. The bet is that Sam Altman's company will become so indispensable and so profitable that it will eventually self-finance its colossal infrastructure expenses and everyone will get their money back. In the meantime, the money has to keep circulating. And it must be acknowledged that all the tech stars are doing this very well and intoxicating investors.

There has even been a new drinking party for the past few weeks. The SOX semiconductor index is up 17.5% in a month, compared to 5% for the Nasdaq and 2% for the S&P 500 Equivoted Index (i.e. the S&P 500, but as if each component weighed 0.2% of the index, without taking into account market capitalisation to offset the obesity of tech). Here is a comparative graph. The pulling power of semiconductors is considerable. It may be reshaping the cyclicality of the sector, or at least the relatively short cycle to which the markets were accustomed: two to three years of growth, followed by a year of decline, which has been the norm since 2008. For now, semiconductors are enjoying three consecutive years of gains after the 36% drop in 2022. They have never had four consecutive years of growth in the last 25 years. Investors, for their part, are betting on a super cycle. Even companies in the sector that are perceived as being somewhat isolated in the AI race have benefited. One example is STMicroelectronics, which has gained 46% in six months. Admittedly, this is less than the SOX (+88% over the same period). But it is still respectable given its reputation for overexposure to an automotive industry that is struggling to recover.

The rest of the news is dominated by the political troubles in France, which has pushed the cost of French 10-year debt to 3.57%, above that of most other economies on the old continent, notably Germany (2.7%), Portugal (3.11%), Spain (3.25%), Greece (3.38%) and Italy (3.54%). There is no widespread panic at this stage on the debt market, but equities have once again taken a hit, as illustrated by the sharp underperformance of the CAC 40 (-1.36%) compared to the Stoxx Europe 600 (-0.04%) yesterday. Wall Street, as we know, continued its rise, despite a slight dip in the Dow Jones: seven consecutive sessions of gains for the S&P 500, which broke its previous record by reaching 6,740 points.

Today's session will be marked mainly by speeches from central bankers. Americans Kashkari, Bowman and Bostic will speak in the early afternoon, followed by ECB President Christine Lagarde at around 4pm. In the United States, the budget deadlock continues, but Donald Trump has hinted that discussions could take place with the Democrats on the stumbling block of healthcare coverage.

In Asia-Pacific, Japan is not even consolidating after yesterday's 4.9% surge. The Nikkei 225 soared on the prospect of the arrival in power of the very accommodating Sanae Takaichi. It is up another 0.2% this morning. The stock markets in South Korea, Taiwan, China and Hong Kong are closed for a public holiday. India is up 0.3% and Australia closed down 0.3%. European leading indicators are hesitant.

Today's economic highlights:

Today's agenda includes: household spending in Japan; factory orders in Germany; in France, the current account balance and the trade balance; in the United States, the trade balance. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.34

: US$1.34 Gold : US$3,964.31

: US$3,964.31 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$65.66

: US$65.66 United States 10 years : 4.15%

: 4.15% BITCOIN: US$124,484

In corporate news:

AstraZeneca entered into a $555 million agreement with Algen Biotechnologies for Crispr gene-editing therapies.

entered into a $555 million agreement with Algen Biotechnologies for Crispr gene-editing therapies. Mondi PLC reported disappointing Q3 operational performance.

reported disappointing Q3 operational performance. Ørsted raised $9.35 billion through an oversubscribed share issue.

raised $9.35 billion through an oversubscribed share issue. ARD and ZDF acquired rights to broadcast 60 games of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Qualtrics expands by acquiring Press Ganey for $6.75 billion.

expands by acquiring Press Ganey for $6.75 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired Comerica Inc. for $10.9 billion, becoming the ninth-largest US bank.

acquired Comerica Inc. for $10.9 billion, becoming the ninth-largest US bank. Tesla to unveil a more affordable Model Y on October 7.

to unveil a more affordable Model Y on October 7. Constellation Brands reported Q2 fiscal 2026 sales of USD 2,481 million.

reported Q2 fiscal 2026 sales of USD 2,481 million. OpenAI intensifies enterprise growth through partnerships, including with Mattel.

Novo Nordisk's legal challenge against Medicare drug pricing plan dismissed.

See more news from UK listed companies here

Analyst Recommendations: