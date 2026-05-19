Amer Sports raises 2026 targets following a successful first quarter
Sports equipment manufacturer Amer Sports announced on Tuesday that it has raised its 2026 guidance after posting a solid start to the fiscal year, driven by the strength of its three primary growth engines: Arc'teryx, Salomon and Wilson.
Amer Sports Inc is a Finland-based global group of sports and outdoor brands such as Arcteryx, Salomon, Wilson, Peak Performance, Atomic, Armada, ATEC, DeMarini, EvoShield and ENVE. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets sports and fitness equipment. Its products include sports equipment for tennis, badminton, soccer, baseball, basketball, golf, American football, alpine skiing, fitness training, cycling, running, hiking, snowboarding, cross-country skiing and diving. It also offers fitness equipment through factory outlets, and e-commerce companies through trade customers in sporting goods chains, mass merchants, specialty retailers, fitness clubs, and distributors. The Company operates worldwide.
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