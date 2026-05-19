Sports equipment manufacturer Amer Sports announced on Tuesday that it has raised its 2026 guidance after posting a solid start to the fiscal year, driven by the strength of its three primary growth engines: Arc'teryx, Salomon and Wilson.

The New York-listed group, which also owns the Peak Performance and Atomic brands, has reported not only robust sales for Q1, but also an expansion in profit margins and EPS.



Quarterly revenue grew by 32% to nearly $1.95bn, representing a 26% increase ay constant currencies.



Operating profit surged 50% to $321m, resulting in an adjusted operating margin of 17.4%, up 1.6%.



EPS came in at $0.38, significantly above the consensus estimate of $0.07.



Amer Sports says it is targeting FY revenue growth of between 20% and 22% (as reported), with EPS of $1.18 to $1.23.



Following the release, the stock was up 3.5% in pre-market trading on Tuesday morning.



Since its New York IPO at $13 per share in early 2024, the stock has soared 153%.