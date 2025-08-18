Recent data showed retail sales climbing broadly, in line with expectations. At the same time, surveys indicated a decline in consumer sentiment. Americans are still spending, but less comfortably. The perception of inflation now weighs as heavily as inflation itself, shaping household decisions in ways that numbers alone cannot explain. Economists can measure transactions, but not the unease of a shopper who wonders if prices will be higher next month.
Later in the week, the focus will shift to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where central bankers and economists will gather for the Federal Reserve's annual symposium. The event has become one of the few occasions where the Fed speaks directly to a global audience. This year, the question is how far policymakers are prepared to go in cutting interest rates. The unofficial question, harder to frame in market forecasts, is how long Jerome Powell's mandate at the head of the Fed will last under the pressure President Trump has been placing on him.
Markets are expecting a modest quarter-point reduction in September, but little beyond that. The Fed faces a familiar dilemma: reduce rates too quickly, and inflation could intensify; move too slowly, and a softening labor market might harden into weakness. Jerome Powell is not expected to resolve the uncertainty, but his remarks will shape the boundaries of debate. The economy in 2025 is less about firm outcomes than about confidence in institutions, and confidence often turns on words.
International politics adds another layer of uncertainty. President Donald Trump, preparing to host Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy and European leaders, has suggested Kyiv abandon hopes of regaining Crimea or joining NATO. The remark is stark, but it reflects a wider reality: the search for a negotiated settlement, however imperfect, now defines the war in Ukraine.
Markets are not directly driven by such pronouncements, but investors understand their significance. A shift in the conflict could influence energy flows, trade commitments, and the broader stability of Europe. Even when the market shrugs in the short term, the strategic implications remain. The economy rarely operates in isolation from politics; the two move together in uneven but consequential ways.
For now, the mood is one of hesitation: futures on Wall Street were slightly down this morning. Markets are waiting for confirmation about the consumer, for clarity from the Federal Reserve, and for direction from Washington's negotiations with Europe and Ukraine. The rally of recent weeks has left indexes near record levels, but investors are unsure how much further optimism can stretch without new assurances.
The late summer of 2025 offers no decisive turning point, only a series of signals—earnings reports, policy speeches, diplomatic statements—that together will shape the next phase of the economy. The distance between what Americans spend and what they feel, between what central bankers say and what they intend, between what leaders propose and what is possible, remains wide. The task of the moment is not to resolve these tensions, but to recognize that they are the conditions under which the economy now moves.
On the corporate calendar: focus on quarterly results from major US retailers, notably The Home Depot (Tuesday) Target (Wednesday) and Walmart (Thursday).
The week is starting on a positive note across most of Asia-Pacific, except in South Korea, where the KOSPI was down more than 1% after Donald Trump's statements on a forthcoming surcharge on chip imports into the US. Conversely, Japan was up 0.9%, Hong Kong 0.5% and India more than 1% (following favorable tax announcements by the government). Australia limited its gains to 0.1%. Taiwan, which should also be concerned about US threats on semiconductors, nevertheless rose 0.5%. European indices are in the red.
Today's economic highlights:
On today's agenda: the eurozone trade balance; in the United States, the NAHB Housing Market Index. See the full calendar here.
- Dollar index; 98,040
- Gold: $3,345
- Crude Oil (BRENT): $66.04 (WTI) $62.27
- United States 10 years: 4.3%
- BITCOIN: $115,315
In corporate news:
- Amphenol will acquire Trexon for $1 billion to expand its Harsh Environment Solutions segment, with the deal expected to close in Q4.
- Lennox International is acquiring NSI Industries' HVAC division for $550 million to strengthen its North American operations and product offerings.
- Pentair will buy Hydra-Stop from Madison Industries for $290 million in cash to expand its infrastructure solutions portfolio.
- Citigroup has accelerated hiring of senior investment bankers from JPMorgan, with at least 10 former colleagues joining under new banking head Vis Raghavan.
- Xpeng secured a 10 billion yuan ($1.39 billion) credit line from China Citic Bank to support its operations and development.
- Labcorp Holdings launched Lumipulse, the first FDA-cleared blood test to help diagnose Alzheimer's disease, making it more accessible nationwide.
- Merck and Daiichi Sankyo received FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for their small-cell lung cancer treatment candidate ifinatamab deruxtecan.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb and SystImmune secured FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for izalontamab brengitecan in treating certain lung cancer types.
- Natera reported positive Phase III trial results for its Signatera test in predicting response to atezolizumab in bladder cancer patients.
- Google agreed to pay a $35.8 million fine to the Australian government over allegedly anticompetitive Android agreements with Telstra and Optus.
- Meta Platforms faces a potential deposition of CEO Mark Zuckerberg over alleged violations of privacy laws related to health data collection via Pixel.
- Meta Platforms is planning a fourth restructuring of its AI division in six months, signaling continued internal shifts in strategy.
- Roblox is being sued by the state of Louisiana, which alleges the platform fails to protect children and allows harmful content to proliferate.
- OpenAI employees plan to sell $6 billion worth of shares to a group including Thrive Capital, SoftBank, and Dragoneer, valuing the company at $500 billion.
- Home Depot and Lowe's are bracing for weak earnings amid a housing market slowdown, tariffs, and cautious consumer spending.
- Klook is preparing for a potential $500 million U.S. IPO with Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and JPMorgan as underwriters.
- CrowdStrike, Roblox, GE Vernova, and Nebius were named by Wedbush as among 30 companies shaping the future of AI.
- BioNTech's oncology pipeline is seen as a key catalyst for the stock, with several Phase 2 and 3 data readouts expected later this year.
- Goldman Sachs has opened a new office in Mumbai, further expanding its presence in India.
- Tesla significantly cut lease prices by up to 40% in the UK due to a slump in sales.
- Novo Nordisk's Wegovy received approval in the US for treating MASH.
Analyst Recommendations:
- Applied Materials, Inc.: DZ Bank AG Research downgrades to sell from hold and reduces the target price from USD 200 to USD 150.
- Csx Corporation: BMO Capital Markets downgrades to market perform from outperform with a target price of USD 38.
- Duolingo, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from sector weight with a target price of USD 460.
- Eqt Corporation: Roth Capital Partners downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 75 to USD 57.
- Expand Energy Corporation: Roth Capital Partners downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 125 to USD 98.
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation: Morgan Stanley downgrades to market weight from overweight with a target price of USD 52.
- Ovintiv Inc.: Morgan Stanley downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 52 to USD 48.
- Range Resources Corporation: Roth Capital Partners downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 44 to USD 35.
- Albemarle Corporation: JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 60 to USD 80.
- Bellring Brands, Inc.: Mizuho Securities maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 75 to USD 45.
- Dollar Tree, Inc.: Jefferies maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 106 to USD 130.
- Estee Lauder: Canaccord Genuity maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 62 to USD 85.
- Globant S.a.: Mizuho Securities maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 153 to USD 91.
- Lumentum Holdings Inc.: Loop Capital Markets maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 110 to USD 140.
- On Semiconductor Corporation: Baptista Research maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 46.50 to USD 57.40.
- The Trade Desk, Inc.: Loop Capital Markets maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 101 to USD 75.