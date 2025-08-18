The American consumer remains the central question of the economy. This week, earnings from Walmart, Home Depot, and Target will provide a clearer sense of how households are managing higher prices and uncertainty about trade. These companies are more than retailers, they are barometers of daily life, recording in their ledgers the choices of families confronted with inflation that is stubborn if not yet overwhelming.

Recent data showed retail sales climbing broadly, in line with expectations. At the same time, surveys indicated a decline in consumer sentiment. Americans are still spending, but less comfortably. The perception of inflation now weighs as heavily as inflation itself, shaping household decisions in ways that numbers alone cannot explain. Economists can measure transactions, but not the unease of a shopper who wonders if prices will be higher next month.

Later in the week, the focus will shift to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where central bankers and economists will gather for the Federal Reserve's annual symposium. The event has become one of the few occasions where the Fed speaks directly to a global audience. This year, the question is how far policymakers are prepared to go in cutting interest rates. The unofficial question, harder to frame in market forecasts, is how long Jerome Powell's mandate at the head of the Fed will last under the pressure President Trump has been placing on him.

Markets are expecting a modest quarter-point reduction in September, but little beyond that. The Fed faces a familiar dilemma: reduce rates too quickly, and inflation could intensify; move too slowly, and a softening labor market might harden into weakness. Jerome Powell is not expected to resolve the uncertainty, but his remarks will shape the boundaries of debate. The economy in 2025 is less about firm outcomes than about confidence in institutions, and confidence often turns on words.

International politics adds another layer of uncertainty. President Donald Trump, preparing to host Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy and European leaders, has suggested Kyiv abandon hopes of regaining Crimea or joining NATO. The remark is stark, but it reflects a wider reality: the search for a negotiated settlement, however imperfect, now defines the war in Ukraine.

Markets are not directly driven by such pronouncements, but investors understand their significance. A shift in the conflict could influence energy flows, trade commitments, and the broader stability of Europe. Even when the market shrugs in the short term, the strategic implications remain. The economy rarely operates in isolation from politics; the two move together in uneven but consequential ways.

For now, the mood is one of hesitation: futures on Wall Street were slightly down this morning. Markets are waiting for confirmation about the consumer, for clarity from the Federal Reserve, and for direction from Washington's negotiations with Europe and Ukraine. The rally of recent weeks has left indexes near record levels, but investors are unsure how much further optimism can stretch without new assurances.

The late summer of 2025 offers no decisive turning point, only a series of signals—earnings reports, policy speeches, diplomatic statements—that together will shape the next phase of the economy. The distance between what Americans spend and what they feel, between what central bankers say and what they intend, between what leaders propose and what is possible, remains wide. The task of the moment is not to resolve these tensions, but to recognize that they are the conditions under which the economy now moves.

On the corporate calendar: focus on quarterly results from major US retailers, notably The Home Depot (Tuesday) Target (Wednesday) and Walmart (Thursday).

The week is starting on a positive note across most of Asia-Pacific, except in South Korea, where the KOSPI was down more than 1% after Donald Trump's statements on a forthcoming surcharge on chip imports into the US. Conversely, Japan was up 0.9%, Hong Kong 0.5% and India more than 1% (following favorable tax announcements by the government). Australia limited its gains to 0.1%. Taiwan, which should also be concerned about US threats on semiconductors, nevertheless rose 0.5%. European indices are in the red.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: the eurozone trade balance; in the United States, the NAHB Housing Market Index. See the full calendar here.

Dollar index ; 98,040

; 98,040 Gold : $3,345

: $3,345 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $66.04 ( WTI ) $62.27

: $66.04 ( ) $62.27 United States 10 years : 4.3%

: 4.3% BITCOIN: $115,315

