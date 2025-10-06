Stock markets are rising, gold is breaking record after record, and the United States is tearing itself apart. Business as usual, in other words. The only real news of the day is that Japan's next prime minister is likely to be a woman. The coming week on the stock market will serve as a bridge between the generally quiet period at the end of September/beginning of October and the first quarterly corporate results.

For once, I'm going to start backwards by looking at the Asian markets. Sanae Takaichi - remember that name because she is likely to be Japan's next prime minister - has been elected leader of the ruling party, which should guarantee her the top job in government. She would be the first woman to hold this position in Japan. Her likely arrival in power sent Japanese stock markets soaring this morning, with the Nikkei 225 gaining more than 5% during trading and setting a new record for the index. Takaichi is known to be in favor of accommodative monetary policy and budgetary spending. This helps to rule out the prospect of further rate hikes in Japan, reinforcing the feeling of a stimulus plan through public spending and causing the yen to fall. Equity investors are buying into this. The bond market, already concerned about the size of the country's debt, is likely to be a killjoy. The sharp rise in the Tokyo Stock Exchange has enabled regional indices to reach new highs, despite declines in Hong Kong (-0.6%) and Sydney (-0.1%). South Korea, on the other hand, is following in Japan's footsteps, gaining 2.7%, helped by the rise of its technology sector, whose expertise is being courted by the head of OpenAI. Mainland Chinese markets remain closed until the morning of October 9 for Golden Week.

In the United States, the mood is still one of budgetary deadlock and division. The Trump administration is increasing pressure on the Democrats by using the shutdown as a launch pad for a new wave of layoffs in federal services. At the same time, the White House is seeking to stifle protests in certain cities by deploying the National Guard or cutting funding. So far, this situation has had little impact on the financial markets. On Friday, there was a slight warning shot for tech stocks, but the S&P 500 and Dow Jones managed to post a sixth consecutive session of gains, setting new records. The sell-off in tech stocks is partly linked to Applied Materials' cautious outlook for future sales in China. It should also be noted that profits were secured after an 18% rise in one month for the SOX index, which tracks semiconductors in the United States. However, appetite for the sector, boosted by AI, still seems insatiable.

The only guarantee that investors seem willing to pay for is gold. The barbarous relic continues its march toward $4,000 an ounce, bringing its gains to 9% in a month. Cryptocurrencies are also doing well, with Bitcoin hitting a record high of $125,748 on Sunday. That's almost the price of a 1 kg gold bar.

News you shouldn't miss to start the week:

Donald Trump is keeping up the pressure on Israel and Hamas to reach a settlement in the Gaza conflict.

The Indian central bank reportedly intervened on Monday to support the rupee, which is flirting with its lows due to pressure from local importers' demand for dollars.

Oil prices rose slightly after OPEC+ decided to increase production more moderately than expected in November.

On the macroeconomic front, the shutdown is expected to continue to block the release of official US statistics. This has not prevented investors from increasing their bets on monetary easing at the Fed's next meeting on October 29. Futures contracts show that the probability of a quarter-point cut has risen to 97.5% on the CME's FedWatch tool. There will be many speeches by major central bankers this week, including Powell, Bowman, and Miran.

On the corporate agenda, a few quarterly results are due before the expected acceleration next week: Constellation Brands in spirits, PepsiCo in soft drinks, Delta Air lines in air transport, and Tata Consultancy in consulting.

European markets are expected to open slightly lower, but the trend is not very pronounced as I write these lines.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: the unemployment rate in Switzerland; retail orders in the eurozone. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.34

: US$1.34 Gold : US$3,931.12

: US$3,931.12 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$65.33

: US$65.33 United States 10 years : 4.16%

: 4.16% BITCOIN: US$123,858

In corporate news:

Vodafone may settle a tax dispute with India to strengthen UK-India diplomatic relations.

may settle a tax dispute with India to strengthen UK-India diplomatic relations. Shell believes that Trump's attacks on wind power projects are damaging investment in the United States, according to the FT. Shell is set to sell 27% of its stake in an Egyptian offshore block to Qatar Energy.

Hannover Re has adjusted its dividend payout ratio to 55% of IFRS group net income.

has adjusted its dividend payout ratio to 55% of IFRS group net income. Mediobanca aims to delist from the stock market in 2026 post-merger with MPS.

aims to delist from the stock market in 2026 post-merger with MPS. Saab CEO proposed a subscription model for weapons systems

CEO proposed a subscription model for weapons systems BBVA allocated 8 billion euros for a potential compulsory offer for Sabadell.

allocated 8 billion euros for a potential compulsory offer for Sabadell. Boeing plans to increase 737 Max production starting as early as October.

plans to increase 737 Max production starting as early as October. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. announced the death of five missing team members at the Grasberg mine.

announced the death of five missing team members at the Grasberg mine. Ardian acquired Energia Group for $2.93 billion to support AI sector growth.

Firefly Aerospace acquired SciTec for $855 million, strengthening its space tech position.

