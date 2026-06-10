In April, the US personal saving rate fell to 2.6% of disposable income, down from 3.2% in March, i.e. a 4-year low.

In the United States, household consumption still represented 68.1% of GDP in Q1 2026. When the nest egg is depleted, the very heart of the American economic engine may begin to falter.

A deflating cushion

A few statistics to start with. On one hand, employment remains resilient. On the other, disposable income is softening, and consumption continues to outpace income growth. In April, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), disposable personal income decreased by $19.9bn, or -0.1% month-on-month, while personal consumption expenditures rose by $111.1bn, or +0.5%.

At the same time, the PCE price index rose by a further 0.4% month-on-month, or 3.8% year-on-year.



Real wages have failed to keep pace: the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that average real hourly earnings fell by 0.3% between April 2025 and April 2026. Clearly, the average American continues to spend, albeit with eroding purchasing power and an increasing share of expenditure financed by dissaving. The personal saving rate stood at 4.3% in January, then 3.6% in February, 3.2% in March, before dropping to 2.6% in April.

For a long time, American households were able to absorb price increases thanks to a robust labor market, wealth gains from financial markets, and a degree of post-pandemic catch-up. Now, that buffer is thinning. What is eating away at American nest eggs The primary factor is external, but its effects are immediately domestic: the return of the energy shock. According to the OECD, soaring energy prices and uncertainty surrounding the conflict in the Middle East are expected to weigh on US household consumption in the coming quarters. The same report notes that while growth remains supported by AI investment, household demand is expected to slow temporarily due to higher energy prices and sluggish real income growth.

The second factor, more discreet, although more concerning, is debt. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, total US household debt reached $18.8 trillion in Q1 2026. In an economy where savings are falling while credit remains massive, the risk is not necessarily an immediate shock, but rather, a gradual attrition: fewer reserves and greater vulnerability to the slightest unforeseen event, whether it be a tank of gas, rent, a medical bill or a credit card payment. Compared to Europe, the gap has become spectacular The comparison is not a perfect "mirror": in the US, the BEA measures personal saving as a percentage of personal disposable income; in Europe, Eurostat and national institutes typically publish a gross household savings rate within sectoral accounts. The concepts are therefore not strictly identical. However, the orders of magnitude are so divergent that they nonetheless tell a very clear macroeconomic story. The latest available official publications show a Eurozone household saving rate of 14.4% in Q4 2025, and 13.6% for the European Union as a whole. France even rose to 17.9% in Q1 2026, following 17.7% at the end of 2025. Spain posted 16% in Q4 2025. Where the average American continues to support growth by drawing down reserves, the average European - or at least the aggregate European accounts - continues to set aside a much larger portion of income. This guarantees neither optimism nor dynamism. However, it profoundly changes the way an oil, inflationary, or geopolitical shock is transmitted to consumption. Why European households continue to save From a distance, one might think this higher European saving rate is simply a sign of better financial health. However, that is only part of the story. Research published in 2026 by the Bank of Finland - synthesizing in part ECB analyses - shows that the Eurozone continues to save more than before the pandemic for several reasons: the decline in real household wealth following the inflationary episode, higher interest rates, significant public deficits, and a higher level of economic and geopolitical uncertainty. Before the pandemic, the Eurozone saving rate fluctuated mainly between 11% and 13%. Following the inflationary and energy shock, it rose and has remained sustainably above this norm. This is not just moral prudence: it is also a response to an environment perceived as unstable.

France perfectly illustrates this situation. The Banque de France notes that the French household savings rate remains 3.5 percentage points above its late-2019 level. It identifies four main drivers: consumption smoothing over time, income composition - notably the rise in financial income with higher rates -, inflation-related losses on real wealth - and finally, uncertainty.

This highlights the transatlantic contrast. In the United States, the shock is largely absorbed by lower savings and continued spending. In Europe, it is largely absorbed by deferred consumption and the rebuilding of reserves.

The real risk for the US economy

As long as employment holds, high-income earners consume, and AI investment compensates, the US economy can continue to grow. The OECD still projects growth near 2% in 2026, before a slowdown to 1.8% in 2027.

The risk, ultimately, is not that a 2.6% savings rate will mechanically trigger a recession tomorrow morning. The risk is more gradual: if energy prices remain high, if real wages do not recover, and if low-income households have already exhausted their room for maneuver, then the American consumer - long capable of absorbing all shocks - becomes the weakest link in the cycle. And as Europe enters 2026 with much higher saving rates, it appears less immediately vulnerable on this specific front, even if it pays for this cushion with often sluggish domestic demand.