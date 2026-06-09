The agreement covers 35 million gallons, or approximately 132 million liters, of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) over a three-year period.

American Airlines has announced the signing of the largest public sustainable aviation fuel certificate (SAFc) agreement ever reached between an airline and a single corporate client, in partnership with Google. The deal involves 35 million gallons, or roughly 132 million liters, of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) over three years.



The transaction is expected to result in a reduction of approximately 300,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) emissions. The fuel will be delivered to Chicago O'Hare International Airport and is produced notably from used cooking oils.



In practice, Google will benefit from the associated environmental attributes through SAFc certificates to offset emissions related to its employees' business travel. This long-term commitment has also enabled American Airlines to secure a new supply agreement with Valero Marketing and Supply Company.



Concurrently, American Airlines highlighted that it conducted a 16-week trial in 2025 with Google, Contrails.org, and Flightkeys aimed at reducing aircraft contrails, resulting in a statistically significant 62% decrease in their formation.





