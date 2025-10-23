American Airlines reported a smaller-than-expected net loss for Q3, and has raised its end-of-year forecasts, resulting in its stock climbing over 4% in pre-market trading on Wall Street today. The company now expects EPS of between $0.45 and $0.75 in Q4, compared with $0.31 anticipated by analysts, forecasting full-year EPS of between $0.65 and $0.95, well above the consensus of $0.43.

Over the period, the company posted a loss of $114m, or $0.17 per share, which was less than the expected loss of $0.28. Revenue reached $13.69bn, up slightly (+0.3% year-on-year) and higher than estimates. American Airlines also expects capacity to increase by 3% to 5% in Q4, believing that demand remains sufficient to support this cautious expansion.

These results come amid a transformation of the airline market, marked by greater seasonality and less stable summer demand. After lowering its forecasts in July in response to overcapacity on domestic flights and an economic slowdown, the company is now showing signs of resilience thanks to adjustments to its offering and rigorous cost control.