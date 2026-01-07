For the third consecutive year, American Airlines will not change the thresholds required to reach elite status in its AAdvantage programme. The decision, announced on Wednesday, follows similar moves recently made by Delta Air Lines and United Airlines for the 2026 qualification year. The three airlines are opting to maintain stability in their loyalty programmes, a key strategic lever for attracting and retaining their most profitable travellers.



In a model now focused on spending rather than miles flown, elite passengers receive benefits such as priority boarding, free checked bags, complimentary upgrades and lounge access. American will also introduce intermediate rewards starting at 15,000 loyalty points, with options ranging from drink vouchers to digital subscriptions to The New York Times or The Athletic. The threshold to reach the first elite tier, Gold, remains set at 40,000 points.



Meanwhile, the carrier is continuing to modernise its services, announcing the phased rollout of free in-flight Wi-Fi, in line with its plan unveiled in April 2025. As for its co-branded credit cards, American Airlines has not yet detailed the implications of ending its partnership with Barclays, but says it will announce updates to its Citibank products later this year.