The big US banks posted record results on Tuesday, powered by SpaceX's giant IPO, the return of mega-mergers and markets that just won't sit still.

Elon Musk probably did not intend to rescue Wall Street's quarter. Yet that's exactly what he did. By taking SpaceX public in mid-June, a deal that raised $85.7bn, the biggest IPO in history, he handed out roughly $500m in fees to the syndicate of adviser banks, Reuters says. An institutional version of a money gun. And below, the bankers did what bankers do when it rains cash. They held out their hands and collected it.

On Tuesday, five of the biggest US banks reported their Q2 numbers on the same day, a first in 10 years. Over $49bn in combined profits, up 39% y-o-y, according to The Wall Street Journal, and all above expectations. Even Jamie Dimon, the head of JPMorgan, hardly the type to break out the party favors, conceded that "we are close to perfection". Before immediately adding that we "simply do not know how long it will last".

A fee on everything, even panic

To understand the quarter, you have to understand the business. An investment bank makes money every time someone does something. A company goes public, fee. Two groups merge, fee. A client panics and sells everything, fee. Another buys back the next day, fee. Wall Street's only real enemy is calm. And calm was nowhere to be seen this quarter, not even for a second. Between the war in Iran, repeated closures of the Strait of Hormuz and the roller-coaster ride in AI stocks, markets spent three months shaking. Clients bought, sold, hedged, bought back. Equity trading revenue jumped 86% at JPMorgan and 72% at Goldman Sachs, where it hit an all-time record of $7.4bn.

The other engine is mergers and acquisitions. Deal announcements jumped more than 64% y-o-y in Q2, according to Morgan Stanley, which is calling for a record year at $6.4tn, enough to eclipse the 2021 boom. Everything is lining up. Regulators under the Trump administration are showing more flexibility toward big transactions, according to Morgan Stanley. Companies are buying anything tied to AI for fear of missing the train, and private equity funds are sitting on about $4.3tn, again according to Morgan Stanley. That cash will end up buying companies. And guess who takes a fee along the way?

The magazine is still full

The result is dizzying. JPMorgan delivered the biggest quarterly profit in US banking history, $21.2bn. It helps that $4.6bn came from a gain on its stake in Visa. Even without that tailwind, the bank beat consensus and is now flirting with a $1tn market cap. Goldman Sachs, co-lead on the SpaceX IPO with Morgan Stanley, posted its best quarter in five years, with profit up nearly 80%. In June, CEO David Solomon had warned that "we are undeniably in a phase where greed is winning over fear". A month later, greed delivered $6.6bn. Hard to argue with him. Behind that, everyone is winning. Bank of America put up record trading, Citi its best revenue in 10 years. And Wells Fargo, denied dessert by the Fed since 2018 for opening millions of accounts without clients' knowledge, finally gets to go back for seconds. Its balance sheet had been capped at $2tn, the penalty was lifted last year, and the bank is making up for lost time.

The money gun is not done firing. OpenAI and Anthropic have filed to go public, with valuations being floated around $1tn each. As long as the AI bubble keeps inflating, someone will collect a fee for inflating it.

On the mic, they play the wet blanket. Dimon sees risks that are "shifting below the surface like tectonic plates", Charlie Scharf at Wells Fargo reminds everyone that "conditions this favorable do not last forever". It is a lovely bit of lucidity. It does not stop them from signing deals hand over fist. A dealmaking bank can live with storms just fine, as long as they do not sink the ship. If markets turn, there will be panic selling to execute, groups to restructure, bankruptcies to advise. In other words, fees. The money gun can run dry, they will still be the ones getting paid to pick up the bills.