American Electric Power: The Master Infrastructure behind the Data Center Energy Boom
In the great sprint towards artificial intelligence, everyone is watching semiconductors, data centers and the cloud. However, the real commodity of this revolution is electricity. In this context, American Electric Power Company (AEP hereafter) sits amongst the largest US electric groups.
Surperformance is Buy on AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC. since 2025-10-10
American Electric Power Company, Inc. is one of the leading American electricity producers and distributors. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- electricity production, transport and distribution (97.6%): owns, at the end of 2023, a production capacity of 28,500 MW;
- other (2.4%).
