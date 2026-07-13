American Express jumps as JPMorgan praises its resilience

American Express shares posted one of the biggest gains in the Dow Jones index on Monday morning on the New York Stock Exchange after JPMorgan upgraded the stock to 'overweight' from 'neutral', citing the credit card issuer's resilience in what it views as a challenging market backdrop.

In a report on the US financial services sector, the investment bank recalls that the real issue for AmEx is the consistency of spending by its high-income customer base, an area where the company's positioning is, in its view, more a source of comfort than a cause for concern.



'Against a backdrop marked by the renewed US-Iran conflict and the risk of another spike in energy prices, American Express's affluent customer base is relatively insulated,' the New York firm says.



'They largely avoid the inflationary pressures hitting low- and middle-income households hardest, which devote a much larger share of their budgets to fuel,' it adds.



Visibility seen as excellent



Even though JPMorgan notes the stock is a bit more expensive than those of its peers, at around 19 times expected 2027 earnings, the bank says the valuation is justified given that American Express revenue is well protected in a downturn and its model built around premium fee-based cards gives it excellent visibility into future activity levels.



It therefore raised its price target to $400 from $328 for December 2027, implying upside potential of more than 10%.



A little more than two hours after the opening bell on Wall Street, the stock was up 1.73% at $356.64, versus a 0.19% decline for the Dow Jones at the same time. The shares are still down 3.6% since the start of the year.



The S&P index for the US financial sector was virtually unchanged.



American Express is scheduled to report its second-quarter results on Thursday, July 24.