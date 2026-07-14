American Express shares posted one of the biggest gains on the Dow Jones index Monday morning on the New York Stock Exchange, with JPMorgan upgrading its rating on the stock to "overweight" from "neutral", praising the credit card issuer's resilience in what it calls a tough market backdrop.

In a report on the US financial services sector, the investment bank recalls that the real issue for AmEx is the consistency of spending by its high-income customer base, where the company's positioning is, in its view, more a cause for relief than a source of concern.



"Against a backdrop marked by the renewed US-Iran conflict and the risk of another surge in energy prices, American Express's affluent customer base is relatively insulated," the New York firm says.



"It largely escapes the inflation pressures hitting low- and middle-income households hardest, who devote a much larger share of their budget to fuel," it explains.



Visibility seen as excellent



Even if JPMorgan notes that the stock is a bit more expensive than those of its peers, at around 19 times expected 2027 earnings, the bank believes the price is justified given that American Express's revenues are well protected in a downturn and that its premium paid-card model gives it excellent visibility on future activity levels.



Its price target is therefore raised to $400 from $328 for December 2027, which implies upside potential of more than 10%.



A little more than two hours after the opening bell on Wall Street, the stock was up 1.73% at $356.64, versus a 0.19% decline for the Dow Jones at the same time. The shares are still down 3.6% since the start of the year.



The US financial sector S&P index is virtually unchanged.



American Express is due to report its second-quarter results on Thursday, July 24.