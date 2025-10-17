American Express reported net income of $2.9bn for Q3, compared to $2.5bn a year ago. EPS rose 19% to $4.14.



In Q3, total consolidated revenues net of interest expense were $18.4bn, up 11% y-o-y.



This increase was primarily due to higher cardholder spending, higher net interest income supported by growth in revolving loan balances, and continued strong growth in card fees.



Consolidated expenses were $13.3bn, up 10% from the prior year.



Management said that it had a very strong quarter, with revenue up 11% from the previous year to a record $18.4bn and EPS up 19% to $4.14.



"Cardholder spending growth accelerated to 8% after adjusting for currencies, while our credit metrics remained best in class."



Given our strong performance since the beginning of the year, we are raising our full-year guidance to revenue growth of 9% to 10% and EPS of $15.20 to $15.50. Looking ahead, we are confident in our growth prospects," it added.