Should we continue to bet on US tech? This is a question we have been asking ourselves for years, given the double-digit performance of these stocks and their high valuations. And yet, the conclusion is always the same: this is the sector that is outperforming and driving the indices higher.

While a dip in the spring may have cast some doubt, 2025 does not call this assessment into question. The sector continues to outperform the rest of the market, mainly thanks to the Magnificent Seven, and more specifically three of them: Microsoft, Meta, and Nvidia, which are up 25-30% this year. These three companies alone have a combined market capitalization of over $10 trillion. Suffice to say that their fluctuations have a significant impact on the indices.

The gap between tech and the rest of the market continues to widen. Tech's outperformance relative to the S&P 500 is reaching new heights. The relative price of tech compared to other S&P 500 stocks is at an all-time high, well above the two standard deviation threshold. While this concept may only mean something to a few market geeks, it is often used in finance to measure extreme levels.

Sources: Bank of America, Bloomberg

There is a simple reason why tech is crushing everything else: the fundamentals are stronger. If we look at the Magnificent Seven alone, EPS growth is expected to be 25.7% in Q2, compared with 6.3% for the rest of the S&P 500.

Source: Factset

However, the sheer weight of a few mega-cap companies riding the wave of AI development is enough to push indices to record levels. This is despite tariffs that are starting to come into effect and are now at levels not seen in a century.

This situation was perfectly summed up last week by my colleague at Bloomberg, Jonathan Ferro: "Ford: a $40bn (market capitalization) company complaining about tariffs. Microsoft: a $4 trillion company crushing estimates." He concluded by quoting Rick Rieder (Blackrock): "The markets are not ignoring the risks; they are pricing in a system built to absorb them."