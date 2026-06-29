Americans and Iranians jointly pause their strikes

European stocks are mixed at midday as tensions flare again between the United States and Iran. The two nations exchanged strikes over the weekend, each accusing the other of violating their fragile cease-fire signed on June 17. Donald Trump again threatened Tehran, warning the U.S. could return to war to destroy it. Around noon, the CAC 40 is down 0.43% and is heading for a second straight session in the red. Frankfurt and Amsterdam are up 0.08% and 0.23%, respectively.

Richard Sengmany Published on 06/29/2026 at 06:24 am EDT - Modified on 06/29/2026 at 06:30 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

On Saturday, the U.S. Air Force hit 10 strategic targets, including "Iranian military surveillance infrastructure, communications systems, air defense sites, drone storage facilities and mine-laying capabilities," according to U.S. Central Command (Centcom).



Centcom said the strikes were a response to an Iranian drone attack on a Panama-flagged oil tanker, the M/T Kiku. The vessel was carrying more than two million barrels of crude oil through the Strait of Hormuz.



At dawn on Sunday, the Revolutionary Guards confirmed they had launched missiles and drones toward Kuwait and Bahrain.



Hormuz remains on edge



Following these attacks, Washington and Tehran announced a mutual suspension of strikes and said they would continue talks despite the recent resumption of hostilities, as confirmed by a U.S. official last night speaking to AFP. "Technical discussions are expected to continue on all points of the memorandum of understanding. Both sides will stop (their attacks) for the time being and ships can move freely" in and around the Strait of Hormuz, the official explained in an email.



Iranians and Americans are expected to meet Tuesday in Qatar, according to U.S. outlet Axios.



More than a week after Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for a 60-day cease-fire, maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz is only creeping back very cautiously.



A true global energy choke point through which 20% of hydrocarbons transit, the strait is at the center of the standoff between Iran and the United States. Tehran knows that blocking this strategic route directly threatens global economic stability.



Against this backdrop, oil prices are rising. Brent is up 0.92% at $73.27 a barrel. WTI gains 1.23% to $70.08.



Central bankers meet in Sintra



Beyond geopolitics, investors will be watching Kevin Warsh's remarks. The new Fed chair will attend a gathering of central banks in Sintra, Portugal, hosted by the ECB on Monday. With inflation re-accelerating due to energy shocks and geopolitical tensions, he is expected to debate financial stability, the impact of artificial intelligence and the path for rates, with markets anticipating a relatively restrictive, hawkish stance from him.



In corporate news, Soitec (+5.47%) tops the SBF 120 index. The semiconductor materials maker has entered a strategic partnership with Chinese foundry ZenSemi to industrialize a new generation of substrates for power chips. The technology targets, in particular, artificial intelligence data centers, electric vehicles, robotics and industrial applications.



In defense, Exosens (+3.51%) signed a long-term contract with Lithuanian group Brolis to supply more than 17,000 light intensifier tubes for the Czech armed forces through 2032. The amount was not disclosed.



Ipsen (+1.54%) announced the acquisition of U.S. biotech Kartos Therapeutics for an initial $450m (€395m). The deal allows the French drugmaker to strengthen its hemato-oncology portfolio with navtemadlin, a drug candidate currently in Phase III development for myelofibrosis.



In Europe, Prosus (+2.60%) is the best performer in the Euro Stoxx 50 thanks to a solid annual release for fiscal year 2025/2026. The global consumer internet group (managing e-commerce platforms, order-taking and online meal delivery, classifieds, etc.) said its adjusted EBITDA surged 84% to $1.3bn. The company also reported a record free cash flow of $1.512bn, up from $1.019bn a year earlier.



On the data front, in the euro zone, consumer confidence was unchanged in June, with the index at -17.7, in line with analysts' expectations and the same level as in May.



Around noon, the euro is up 0.17% at $1.1405.