Founded in 1930 and rebranded in 1961, Ametek has become a global leader in electronic instruments and electromechanical devices by combining steady organic growth with a disciplined acquisition strategy. By focusing on specialized industrial niches, the group operates today in over 30 countries with more than 22,000 employees. Let's take a closer look.

Ametek organizes operations through two groups: EIG & EMG

Ametek’s Electronic Instruments Group (EIG) delivered $4.7 billion in 2024 sales by focusing on niches like process analyzers, precision metrology, radiation detection, and advanced aerospace sensors. Roughly 70% of revenue comes from process and analytical instrumentation used in pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and renewable energy, while the rest stems from aerospace and power systems, including aircraft sensors and power quality monitoring. With more than half its sales outside the U.S. and recent acquisitions like Virtek and UEI expanding its 3D laser and simulation capabilities.

Ametek’s Electromechanical Group (EMG) generated $2.3 billion in 2024 sales by focusing on engineered medical devices, automation systems, specialty metals, and aerospace thermal management. About 73% of revenues come from automation and engineered solutions - motion control systems, motors, blowers, pumps, and heat exchangers used in semiconductors, laboratory equipment, and medical applications. The remaining 27% is tied to aerospace, where EMG supplies motor-blower systems, heat exchangers, and global MRO services. Recent acquisitions like Bison and Paragon have strengthened EMG’s presence in custom motion control and MedTech, adding surgical instruments and implantable components to its portfolio.

Ametek operates in specialized segments of the industrial technology industry, supplying instruments and electromechanical systems that serve aerospace, medical, semiconductor, energy, and advanced manufacturing markets. These sectors are shaped by long-term drivers such as automation, electrification, healthcare innovation, and renewable energy but faces heavy competition from diversified players like Honeywell, Fortive, and Teledyne.

Since 2016, Ametek has completed 34 acquisitions deploying over $9 billion to strengthen its portfolio in high-value niches. More recently, it added Paragon Medical for $1.9 billion to expand in MedTech and acquired FARO Technologies for $920 million to boost 3D metrology, alongside smaller deals like Virtek, Kern, and AR that enhance laser inspection, precision machining, and RF testing. These moves contribute nearly $1 billion in sales and deepen Ametek’s edge in specialized, technology-driven markets.

In 2024, Ametek delivered another year of record performance, with net sales rising 5.2% to $6.94 billion, driven mainly by acquisitions that offset softer organic demand. Net income reached $1.38 billion, up 4.8% from the prior year, while diluted EPS increased 4.5% to $5.93. EBITDA climbed to $2.15 billion, supported by strong cash generation—operating cash flow hit $1.83 billion—giving the company ample flexibility for acquisitions and shareholder returns. Segment trends were mixed: EIG grew modestly by 0.8% to $4.66 billion, while EMG surged 15.6% to $2.28 billion, underscoring the strength of its automation and medical businesses.

International sales accounted for 47% of total revenues at $3.29 billion, boosted by demand in Europe and Asia. Orders declined 1.5% to $6.81 billion, reflecting customer inventory normalization in automation markets, while backlog ended the year at $3.40 billion. Margins came under temporary pressure from acquisition-related dilution and Paragon integration costs, but excluding these, operating margins improved by 130 basis points thanks to efficiency gains. Ametek also continued to invest heavily in R&D, spending $372 million, with 27% of sales coming from products launched within the past three years.

In the second quarter of 2025, Ametek delivered another set of record results, with consolidated sales reaching $1.78 billion, up 2.5% year over year. The Electronic Instruments Group (EIG) generated $1.16 billion in revenue, edging up 1% from the prior year, supported by strong execution despite softer customer decision-making amid global trade uncertainty. EIG maintained impressive profitability with operating margins of 29.7%. The Electromechanical Group (EMG) was the clear growth driver, posting $618.5 million in sales, up 6% year over year, and a 17% increase in operating income, as margins expanded by 210 basis points to 23.3%. Companywide operating income rose 3% to $461.6 million, pushing margins to 26.0%. Adjusted earnings per share climbed 7% to $1.78, underscoring Ametek’s ability to combine steady organic growth with disciplined cost control and margin expansion even in a challenging macroeconomic environment.

In terms of valuation, Ametek trades at a 2025 P/E of 30.4x, slightly above its 10-year average of 27x, with forecasts of 29.8x for 2026. Its EV/revenue multiple stands at 6.25x in 2025 compared with a historical average of 5.1x, while price-to-book is at 4.33x versus 4.2x. By comparison, for 2025 Honeywell is valued at 25.9x earnings, Fortive at 31.8x, and Teledyne at 27.4x.

Over the past two decades, Ametek has rewarded shareholders with a total return of more than 1,500%, far outpacing both the S&P 500 and the S&P Industrials index.

That performance rests on consistently strong operations: in 2024 the company delivered a 31% EBITDA margin, a 26% operating margin, and converted 124% of net income into free cash flow, while expanding core margins by 120 basis points and growing adjusted EPS by 7%.

Ametek operates in cyclical markets like aerospace, defense, and industrial instrumentation, which are highly sensitive to economic downturns and customer capital spending. Nearly half of its sales come from international markets, exposing it to trade tensions, currency swings, and regulatory changes that could weigh on demand. Heavy reliance on acquisitions also adds execution and integration risk, while its global footprint brings exposure to compliance, supply chain, and talent retention challenges.

Ametek has built a strong position in high-value niches by pairing steady organic growth with disciplined acquisitions. The company still faces real risks, from cyclical exposure in aerospace and industrial markets to the challenges of integrating frequent acquisitions and navigating nearly half of its sales abroad amid trade, currency, and regulatory pressures. Even so, with record margins, a solid backlog, and continued investment in MedTech, automation, and aerospace, Ametek looks well placed to keep compounding growth and delivering shareholder value in the years ahead.