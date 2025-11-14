AMETEK, Inc. has demonstrated strong growth, propelled by strategic expansions and robust performance across all business segments. The recent acquisition of FARO Technologies reinforces the company's position in high-growth markets.

Published on 11/14/2025 at 05:05 am EST - Modified on 11/14/2025 at 05:28 am EST

AMETEK, which was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, specializes in the design and manufacture of advanced electronic instruments and electromechanical devices for the aerospace, industrial and medical markets. The company operates through two segments: Electronic Instruments Group (EIG) and Electromechanical Group (EMG). Geographically, it is segmented into United States and International.

AMETEK acquires FARO

On July 21, 2025, AMETEK announced the acquisition of FARO Technologies for $920m, which it integrated into its Ultra Precision Technology division. This acquisition enhances AMETEK's 3D metrology and digital reality capabilities, bolstering expansion into high-growth markets. Integrating FARO's portfolio of precision instruments and software solidifies AMETEK's position in advanced measurement technologies.

Robust cash growth

AMETEK has posted a revenue CAGR of 7.8% over FY 21-24, reaching $6.9bn, driven by strategic acquisitions and strong performance across its diversified portfolio. Operating income rose at a CAGR of 10.8%, reaching $1.8bn, with margins expanding from 23.6% to 25.6%.

Over FY 21-24, FCF reached $1.6bn, up from $875m, supported by robust growth in cash flow from operations, rising from $1.2bn to $1.8bn. This led to cash and cash equivalent rising from $347m to $374m. Total debt declined from $2.7bn to $2.3bn; consequently, its gearing declined from 39.6% to 24.1%.

Over Q3 25, AMETEK delivered impressive results with decent revenue growth, driven by strong core segment growth, supported by strong broad-based sales and orders growth. In addition, its operating margin rose by 15bp to 25.8%.

In comparison, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, a local peer, reported a revenue CAGR of 7.1% to $5.7bn over FY 21-24. EBIT grew at a CAGR of 12.4% to $1.1bn, with margins expanding from 14.3% to 18.6%.

Enhanced valuation trajectory

Over the past year, the company paid an annual dividend of $1.1 in FY 24, resulting in a dividend yield of 0.6%.



AMETEK is currently trading at a P/E of 30.4x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of $6.4, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 29.1x and that of Teledyne (P/E of 28.0x). The company is currently trading at an EV/EBIT multiple of 23.9x, based on FY 25 estimated EBIT of $1.9bn, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 23.6x and Teledyne (22.2x).

AMETEK is monitored by 18 analysts, with 11 having 'Buy' ratings and seven having 'Hold' ratings, with an average target price of $219.2, implying 12.9% upside potential from its current price.

These views are further supported by an anticipated revenue CAGR of 6.3% over FY 24-27, reaching $8.3bn in FY 27. In addition, analysts expect an EBIT CAGR of 7.8% to $2.3bn, with margins expanding by 115bp to 27.2%. Net income is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 8.9% to $1.8bn. In comparison, for Teledyne, analysts estimate an EBIT CAGR of 11.2% and a net profit CAGR of 8.4%.

Overall, AMETEK has delivered resilient historical performance, backed by robust operational execution and successful expansion initiatives. Looking ahead, the company is well positioned for continued growth, supported by enhanced technological capabilities and a strong market outlook. However, it may face risks from supply chain disruptions, rising costs, market volatility and technological changes, impacting growth and long-term profitability.