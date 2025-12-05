AMF gives green light to Legrand's takeover bid for Cogelec
Published on 12/05/2025 at 07:17 am EST
The initiator irrevocably undertakes to acquire, at a unit price of €29, all 2,065,261 existing Cogelec shares that it does not directly or indirectly hold, representing 23.21% of the company's capital.
It intends to request, within three months of the closing of the offer, and if the necessary conditions are met, the implementation of a mandatory withdrawal, in exchange for compensation of €29 per share.